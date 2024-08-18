French film legend Alain Delon passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, News.az reports citing AFP.

The actor was a star of the golden era of French cinema, known for his tough-guy persona on screen in hits including The Samurai and Borsalino."He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family," a statement released to AFP news agency said, adding that the family had asked for privacy.Delon has been in poor health in recent years and become a virtual recluse.1960s including The Leopard and Rocco and his Brothers.From the 1990s, his film appearances grew rare, but he remained a fixture in the celebrity columns.In total, he appeared in more than 90 films during the course of his career.A statement from his family said: "Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father."He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family."

