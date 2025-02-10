French FM warns EU will retaliate if US imposes steel, aluminium tariffs

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Monday that the European Union would take retaliatory measures if the United States imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests," Barrot told French television TF1.

"It's not a surprise. This is what (US President) Donald Trump did in 2018. At that time we retaliated. So this time, we will retaliate again," he said.

Asked about the list of goods subject to the retaliatory tariffs, Barrot said that the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will determine that matter.

On Sunday, Trump announced plans to impose new 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, with an official statement expected on Monday.

During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports, citing national security concerns. But he later granted duty-free quotas to certain trading partners, including Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The EU then applied tariffs to a list of US products in retaliation.