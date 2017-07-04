Yandex metrika counter

French parliament passes confidence vote to Philippe's cabinet

  • World
  • Share
French parliament passes confidence vote to Philippe's cabinet

The lower chamber of the French parliament, the National Assembly, on Tuesday passed by overwhelming majority a confidence vote to the government of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, according to the voting data, Sputnik reports.

A total of 370 lawmakers voted in support of the Cabinet, while 67 parliaentarians voted against.

The voting followed a program speech by Philippe, which lasted a little over an hour. The prime minister spoke about some top-priority tasks of his government, and outlined the vectors of the domestic policy of the country.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      