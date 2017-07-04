French parliament passes confidence vote to Philippe's cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lower chamber of the French parliament, the National Assembly, on Tuesday passed by overwhelming majority a confidence vote to the government of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, according to the voting data, Sputnik reports.

A total of 370 lawmakers voted in support of the Cabinet, while 67 parliaentarians voted against.

The voting followed a program speech by Philippe, which lasted a little over an hour. The prime minister spoke about some top-priority tasks of his government, and outlined the vectors of the domestic policy of the country.

News.Az

