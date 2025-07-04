French police slash migrant ‘taxi-boat’ off Boulogne Beach to prevent UK crossing

French police intervened off a beach south of Boulogne by slashing an overcrowded inflatable "taxi-boat" carrying migrants, men, women, and children, attempting to cross to the UK.

The boat, unstable in waves, was disabled to prevent a dangerous departure, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Passengers safely reached shore amid chaotic scenes. This rare direct action marks a possible shift in tactics amid rising migrant crossings, although future efforts will likely focus on intercepting boats at sea.

The UK government welcomed the move, calling for tougher measures against migrant smuggling.

