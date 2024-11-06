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Taxi-boat
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Police enquiries are ongoing in the UK after a collision involving a taxi and a suspected stolen vehicle left three people injured in Hartlepool during the early hours of Sunday.13 Apr 2026-11:03
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Electric air-taxi maker Archer Aviation has accused rival Joby Aviation of hiding ties to China and defrauding the U.S. government to gain an unfair competitive advantage, according to a countersuit filed Monday in federal court.10 Mar 2026-10:56
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A woman in her 40s was killed and nine others injured when a taxi collided with two vehicles in central Seoul Friday evening, police said.02 Jan 2026-17:35
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Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate’s five airports, has been awarded a mandate to develop the infrastructure, operations, and commercial readiness for a network of vertiports across the city.11 Nov 2025-15:08
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A 10-minute air taxi flight in Shanghai, China - ed., will cost 59 yuan (about $8.3) in the future.09 Nov 2025-23:00
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Spectators could fly through the Los Angeles skies and escape the city's notorious traffic during the 2028 Olympic Games if the organisers have their way.16 May 2025-09:14
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By Asif Aydinly
Since the beginning of 2024, Uber’s taxi service in Azerbaijan has lowered ride fares for customers. This move seems logical amid growing competition, as companies aim to attract more passengers. However, following significant reforms in Azerbaijan's taxi industry, passengers' interests are increasingly prioritized over those of drivers and service providers.24 Jan 2025-15:31
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"Despite recent intensive fundraising efforts, finding a viable solution to maintain regular operations outside of insolvency proceedings has not been possible," Volocopter said in a statement, adding that the filing was made on December 26, News.az reports citing Gulf news.30 Dec 2024-20:49
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General Motors (GM) has announced it will cease funding the development of its Cruise self-driving taxi.11 Dec 2024-14:16
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A new “COP29” category has been added to the Bolt and Yango ride-hailing apps to ensure easy and accessible transport for both international delegates and local participants attending the conference, said COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, News.Az reports.06 Nov 2024-15:09
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