French President Macron spent over $30,000 on makeup in 3 months, reports say

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for spending 26,000 euros ($30,698) in the past three months for makeup, reports said Friday.

According to reports, since his election in May, Macron has been working with a freelance makeup artist identified as Natacha M. even before he was elected.

The makeup artist accompanies the president during foreign visits and news conferences, Daily Sabah reports.

The president's aides noted that future bills would be "significantly reduced" but said that they were less than his predecessors.

Macron is not the first president to be criticized for splurging on his looks.

His predecessors, including François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, were scrutinized for paying 10,000 euros ($11,805) per month for a hair stylist, and $8,500 per month for a makeup artist respectively.

