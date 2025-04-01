French prosecutor dismisses political bias claims in Le Pen's conviction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation stated on Tuesday that the conviction of French presidential front-runner Marine Le Pen was not a political decision.

“The justice system is not political, this decision is not a political decision, but a judicial one, made by three independent and impartial judges,” Remy Heitz told RTL radio, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Heitz said the decision was made after a “fair” trial following a two-month debate and years of investigation.

“Justice has been served. The decision may not be liked, but it’s absolutely incorrect to say that democracy hasn’t worked,” he noted.

Heitz affirmed that there is a possibility for an appeal and a second trial.

“What is unacceptable in this case are the very personalized attacks against the judges and the threats, which could even lead to criminal prosecution,” he added.

The statement came after Le Pen claimed that her conviction Monday was a “political decision,” and the rule of law was “completely violated.”

The 56-year-old front-runner for the 2027 presidential election was banned from running for public office for five years after being convicted of embezzling EU funds.

Le Pen was also handed a four-year prison sentence, including two years with an electronic tag and the other two years suspended. She was also handed a €100,000 ($108,200) fine.​​​​​​​

