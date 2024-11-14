French prosecutors seek jail time, public office ban for Le Pen over EU fund embezzlement

Rassemblement National members Marine Le Pen and Louis Aliot walk outside the courtroom in Paris on November 13, 2024. Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP

French prosecutors called for a jail sentence and a five-year ban from public office for far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday, accusing her of embezzling European Parliament funds.

The prosecution made the request in a Paris court where Le Pen and other defendants from her National Rally party are on trial accused of creating fake jobs at the EU parliament, News.Az reports, citing AFP. She denies the charges.If granted by the court, the ban would exclude the 56-year-old from running in France's 2027 presidential election.The prosecution demanded the ban be effective immediately, even if the defence team appeals.The National Rally, like other far-right parties around Europe, is riding high following a strong performance in European elections in June.The prosecution demanded that all of the two dozen defendants be excluded from running from public office.It demanded a five-year jail sentence for Le Pen, calling for at least two years of that to be a "convertible" custodial sentence, meaning there would be a possibility of partial release.The prosecutors also demanded the RN be fined two million euros ($2.1 million).Le Pen promptly denounced the prosecutors' motion as excessive, branding it an "outrage" and accusing prosecutors of trying to "ruin the (RN) party"."I think the prosecutors' wish is to deprive the French people of the ability to vote for who they want," she said.The alleged fake jobs system, which was first flagged in 2015, covers parliamentary assistant contracts between 2004 and 2016.Prosecutors say the assistants worked exclusively for the party outside parliament.Addressing the trial last month, Le Pen said she was innocent."I have absolutely no sense of having committed the slightest irregularity, or the slightest illegal act," she told the court.

News.Az