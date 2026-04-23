French startup Univity targets 3,400-satellite mega network

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French satellite internet startup Univity has raised $32 million in fresh funding as it accelerates plans to build a massive satellite network aimed at becoming Europe’s largest operator and a long-term rival to global players like Starlink.

The funding round brings total secured investment to around €68 million when combined with a contract from the French space agency. Investors include state-backed Bpifrance as well as venture capital groups supporting Europe’s push to strengthen its space and telecom independence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Founded in 2022, Univity plans to deploy up to 3,400 satellites in very low Earth orbit, positioning itself as a major infrastructure player in the global satellite internet market.

The company’s strategy differs from competitors such as Starlink and Amazon’s planned network, as it focuses on working with telecom operators rather than selling directly to consumers. So far, it has signed agreements with 16 operators across four continents.

Univity CEO Charles Delfieux said the goal is to deliver more cost-efficient satellite connectivity by controlling production and scaling rapidly. The company plans to manufacture satellites in Toulouse, France, to reduce costs and speed up deployment.

The startup aims to launch its first two satellites before moving toward large-scale deployment from 2028, relying on deeper infrastructure funding and partnerships with telecom operators.

The expansion reflects growing competition in the satellite internet sector, where companies are racing to provide global connectivity, particularly in remote regions where traditional networks are limited or expensive to build.

News.Az