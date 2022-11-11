G20 leaders to denounce use, or threat, of nuclear weapons - draft

G20 leaders to denounce use, or threat, of nuclear weapons - draft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies will next week denounce the use of, or any threat to use, nuclear weapons, News.az reports citing Reuters.

G20 leaders are meeting in Indonesia on Nov 15-16 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine will top their agenda.

"Many members strongly condemned Russia's illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, and called on it to immediately end the war," the draft, which may change and would need Moscow's approval for unanimity, said.

News.Az