Lula and Trump hold talks amid US trade tariff concerns

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for discussions likely centered on trade, security, and critical minerals, as Lula aims to reset their strained relationship.

Thursday’s meeting between Lula and Trump brought together two of the world’s most prominent populist figures despite their sharp ideological differences, News.Az reports, citing AL Jazeera.

Posting on social media, Trump hailed the talks with his “very dynamic” Brazilian counterpart.

“We discussed many topics, including Trade and, specifically, Tariffs. The meeting went very well,” Trump said on Truth Social. He added that additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months.

Both leaders have built loyal political followings by positioning themselves against established elites, although they differ markedly on issues ranging from economic policy to international alliances.

Brazilian officials were hoping for the best outcome from the meeting, given tensions last year over Trump’s tariff policy and his outrage over the trial and conviction of Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Last year, Trump hit Brazilian products with 50 percent tariffs, among the highest on any US imports, accusing the country of promoting a witch-hunt against Bolsonaro, who was later convicted for attempting to overthrow democracy.

Trump later withdrew most of the levies, including on Brazilian beef and coffee, at least in part to help calm rising US grocery prices.

News.Az