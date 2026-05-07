Explosion at Dutch largest party HQ confirmed by police

An explosion damaged the headquarters of the Netherlands’ largest parliamentary party, D66, Thursday evening, police reported, noting that no one was injured.

Police said a suspect had been ​arrested following the explosion, which ​happened at the party office in the ⁠centre of The Hague shortly ​after 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dutch Prime ​Minister Rob Jetten, who is also the leader of D66, said a bomb made of ​fireworks had been thrown through the ​letterbox in the frontdoor of the building in ‌what ⁠he described as "a cowardly act of intimidation."

The centrist, pro-EU D66 party last year won the election in the Netherlands in ​a surprise ​victory ⁠over the far right Freedom Party led by nationalist Geert ​Wilders.

Its head office was also ​damaged ⁠during an anti-immigration protest last year, when protesters smashed the windows of the ⁠party ​seen by many on ​the far right as serving a progressive elite.