+ ↺ − 16 px

A two-day ceasefire announced by Russia for its May 9 Victory Day celebrations has officially begun.

The ceasefire, which started at midnight Thursday (2100GMT), will last until Sunday, as the Russian capital is due to host an annual Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Victory Day is a holiday celebrated on May 9 in Russia and other countries, including some former Soviet states, to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany during World War II—a conflict Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

According to a statement by the country’s Defense Ministry earlier Thursday, the Russian side will cease all front-line hostilities and airstrikes against “deployment sites and infrastructure facilities associated with the military-industrial complex and armed forces” of Ukraine during its halt."

“We call on the Ukrainian side to follow this example,” the statement said, warning that Russia will “respond appropriately” if its ceasefire is violated or if Ukraine attempts to strike populated areas and facilities in Russian regions.

It also said that Russia will launch a “massive” missile strike on the center of Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts Saturday’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Ukraine announced on Monday that it would also observe its own ceasefire as of midnight Tuesday but has accused Russia of violating the "half" by continuing to carry out airstrikes and front-line assaults.

News.Az