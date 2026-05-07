SoftBank plans potential AI server project with Nvidia and Foxconn

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SoftBank Corp (9434.T) has started talks with U.S. chip leader Nvidia and Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn as it considers developing "made-in-Japan" artificial intelligence servers, the Nikkei reported Friday.

The Japanese ​telecom company wants to build a production ⁠system by initially assembling externally sourced ​components by the end of the ​decade, before eventually taking charge of the entire server manufacturing process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The unit will focus ​on high-performance servers capable of running ​advanced graphics processing units at high speeds, the ‌report ⁠also said.

The project will be part of SoftBank's medium-term management plan, which, according to Nikkei, could be announced as ​soon as ​Monday.

The development ⁠comes after Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group poured in more than $30 ​billion in investments in OpenAI ​so ⁠far, for about an 11% stake, in an "all-in" bet that it will emerge ⁠as ​a winner in the ​battle among developers of large language models.

News.Az