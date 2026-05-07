SoftBank plans potential AI server project with Nvidia and Foxconn
Credit: dig.watch
SoftBank Corp (9434.T) has started talks with U.S. chip leader Nvidia and Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn as it considers developing "made-in-Japan" artificial intelligence servers, the Nikkei reported Friday.
The Japanese telecom company wants to build a production system by initially assembling externally sourced components by the end of the decade, before eventually taking charge of the entire server manufacturing process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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The unit will focus on high-performance servers capable of running advanced graphics processing units at high speeds, the report also said.
The project will be part of SoftBank's medium-term management plan, which, according to Nikkei, could be announced as soon as Monday.
The development comes after Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group poured in more than $30 billion in investments in OpenAI so far, for about an 11% stake, in an "all-in" bet that it will emerge as a winner in the battle among developers of large language models.
By Ulviyya Salmanli