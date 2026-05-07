36 killed in Democratic Republic of Congo assaults

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At least 36 people have died in attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with local sources telling AFP that rebels linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) were responsible.

At least 36 people have died in attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with local sources telling AFP that rebels linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) were responsible, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The attacks were targeted at villages in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

The rebel group ADF, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS), is blamed for the attacks and has been repeatedly accused of violence in the area.

In a report published on Tuesday, the human rights organization Amnesty International accuses the ADF of kidnappings, recruiting child soldiers, and committing crimes against women and girls, including forced marriage and sexual violence.

"These abuses constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the organization writes.

News.Az