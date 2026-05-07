UAE and Egyptian presidents inspect Egyptian fighter jet unit

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Amid rising regional tensions, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reviewed an Egyptian fighter jet detachment stationed in the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed the unit’s readiness and efforts aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and preparedness for various challenges, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Earlier, Sisi was welcomed by bin Zayed upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE and stressed Cairo’s support for the country’s security and stability and its complete rejection of Iranian attacks on Emirati sovereignty.

“These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and a grave escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and the world at large,” Sisi said, underlining the necessity of intensifying efforts to resolve the current crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, expressed appreciation for Sisi and stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue coordination with Egypt, the presidency said.

The two leaders also discussed ways to advance bilateral relations in various fields, especially trade and investment, and to intensify consultations on regional crises “in a way that preserves the unity and integrity of states and protects their peoples’ resources,” the statement said.

The UAE reported two days of drone and missile attacks from Iran earlier this week, though Tehran denied conducting any strikes on the Emirati territory.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

News.Az