G7 criticizes Iran over ballistic missile transfers to Russia

The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative have condemned Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia, calling it an escalation in Tehran’s support for Moscow's war against Ukraine, NewsAz reports citing Iran International.

The G7 statement, seen as a rebuke to Tehran's growing military ties to Moscow, highlighted that despite international warnings, Iran has continued to arm Russia, directly contributing to the death and destruction in Ukraine.The ministers stressed the critical role Iranian-made drones and missiles have played in Russia's indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.According to the G7, "Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs, and related technology." The statement emphasized that these actions pose a direct threat not only to Ukraine but to European and international security as well.

