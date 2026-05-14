Azerbaijan attends Kazan international economic forum

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Azerbaijan's delegation, headed by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, took part in the 15th International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum."

A meeting titled “Public audit: a strategic partner in performance management for sustainable economic growth” was organized as part of the forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting featured a report by Vugar Gulmammadov on the digital transformation of public audit, as well as new tools for assessing the effectiveness of public administration, cybersecurity, and data audit. He briefed the participants on the digital transformation process implemented at the Chamber of Accounts, the digital development of public audit, and the expected outcomes.

As part of the visit, Gulmammadov held meetings with Svetlana Orlova, Auditor of Russia’s Accounts Chamber, as well as representatives of the Chamber of Accounts of Tatarstan.

The meetings addressed expanding bilateral cooperation between the institutions, expertise sharing in digitalization and procurement, and conducting parallel audits covering environmental and educational areas.

News.Az