Romania gets EU approval for €2.62B NextGenEU funds

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Today, the European Commission gave a positive preliminary evaluation of Romania's fourth payment request of €2.62 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), a key component of NextGenerationEU.

This important step relates to the delivery of the funds tied to this payment request, supporting sustainable forest management, decarbonisation of the transport and energy sectors, tax administration, public pensions, healthcare infrastructure, and social infrastructure for persons with disabilities, News.Az reports, citing MirageNews.

They also aim to strengthen government decision-making, advance digitalisation, improve the efficiency of the justice system, reinforce the fight against corruption, and support the development of the education system.

The Commission found that Romania has satisfactorily completed the 38 milestones and 24 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision .

Romania submitted its fourth payment request on 19 December 2025.

Romania's recovery and resilience plan sets out wide-ranging investments and reforms with the aim of making its economy and society more sustainable, resilient, and prepared for the green and digital transitions. The plan is financed by €21.41 billion, of which €13.57 billion in grants and €7.84 billion in loans.

This fourth payment request will bring the funds paid out to Romania under the RRF to €12.97 billion (including the €3.79 billion in pre-financing, received in 2021 and 2022, and €288 million pre-payment under REPowerEU, received in January 2024). This amount corresponds to 60.6% of all funds in the Romanian plan, with 62% of all milestones and targets in the plan assessed.

News.Az