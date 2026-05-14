Azerbaijani carpet exhibition opens in Istanbul

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On May 14, an exhibition titled “The Memory of Motif,” featuring Azerbaijani carpets curated by art researcher Elnara Rasulova, opened in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Running until May 18, the exhibition is supported by the “Kharibulbul” Azerbaijan Culture Union, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The exhibition features rare art pieces from Elnara Rasulova’s personal collection, titled “30 years later…”, “Arjiman”, “Tabriz”, and “Guba”, as well as antique carpet collections owned the author.

The "Memory of Motif" exhibition combines the rich aesthetic memory of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving art with a modern presentation style, offering visitors a unique visual experience. Color harmony, national ornaments, and the unity of historical motifs define the main artistic line of the exhibition.

News.Az