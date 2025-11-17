Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leak suggests major upgrade with hands-free head gestures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming Galaxy S26 launch, and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could steal the spotlight. According to recent leaks via Android Authority, the new earbuds may introduce a major hands-free control upgrade through Head Gestures.

The feature, hinted at in One UI 8.5 code, would allow users to nod or shake their heads to respond to calls, notifications, alarms, and AI assistant prompts—making it ideal for situations when touching your phone isn’t possible. This would put Samsung in direct competition with Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other rumored features include 360° recording, Adaptive Noise Control, “Find Your Phone” functionality, and more. The design is expected to see a refresh, with flat stems replacing the previous triangular cross-section and a redesigned case that lets the earbuds lay flat inside instead of dropping in vertically.

While leaks suggest exciting new features, Samsung could still make last-minute changes before the official launch. Fans will have to wait for the official reveal to see how much of the rumored upgrades make it to the final product.

News.Az