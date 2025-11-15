Disney and YouTube TV reach deal, ending weeks of channel blackout

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google’s YouTube and Walt Disney have reached an agreement to restore Disney-owned networks on YouTube TV, ending a multiweek blackout that left millions of subscribers without access to major sports broadcasts and U.S. Election Day coverage.

Disney’s full lineup — including ABC, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and other channels — is returning to YouTube TV starting Friday, both companies announced, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

YouTube also said that ESPN’s full sports offering, including ESPN Unlimited content, will become available to base-plan subscribers at no extra cost by the end of 2026.

The blackout began on Oct. 30 after negotiations over carriage fees — the per-subscriber rates distributors pay to carry networks — broke down. CNBC previously reported that Disney was seeking around $10 per month per subscriber for ESPN, similar to rates paid by other major providers.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the new agreement.

The dispute had created major disruptions for subscribers, preventing access to marquee programming, including the Nov. 3 “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Disney asked YouTube TV to temporarily restore ABC for Election Day coverage on Nov. 4, but YouTube rejected the proposal, saying a one-day reinstatement would confuse customers.

Disney accused YouTube of seeking “preferential treatment with lower rates,” while YouTube said Disney used “the threat of a blackout” to push for higher prices.

Affected channels included FX, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Disney Channel, and ABC News Live, among others. YouTube TV had offered a $20 credit to subscribers if the outage lasted for an extended period.

As one of the fastest-growing pay-TV platforms — backed by Google’s vast financial resources — YouTube TV has gained significant negotiating leverage in disputes with media companies. Earlier this year, the service also secured new carriage deals with Fox, Paramount, and NBCUniversal after tense negotiations.

The prolonged Disney blackout had raised concerns among investors about the outlook of Disney’s declining traditional TV business. The company recently missed quarterly revenue expectations, with cable TV weakness offsetting strength in its streaming and parks divisions.

