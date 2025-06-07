Garcia replaces Martinez as Las Palmas coach again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Las Palmas has appointed former Espanyol striker Luis Garcia as its new first-team coach, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The 44-year-old replaces Diego Martinez, who departed after the club's relegation from La Liga was confirmed at the end of the season.

Garcia has signed a one-year contract, with the deal set to be extended for another season if he achieves the target of securing immediate promotion back to Spain's top flight.

This marks the second time Garcia has succeeded Martinez at a club, having also replaced him at Espanyol during the 2022-23 season, though he was unable to prevent the team from being relegated.

Garcia previously coached in the Real Madrid youth system, and his most recent role was as head coach of Qatar's national team. He was dismissed on April 30 following a poor showing in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

News.Az