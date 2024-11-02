Gas distribution company was burned in Kabul: Taliban

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas distribution company in Kabul’s Paghman district caught fire Saturday evening, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s police department in the capital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The fire broke out in the Qala Khan area of Paghman district, Zadran said, adding that fire response teams were dispatched to the scene.Taliban have not yet provided details on potential casualties or the financial impact of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News.Az