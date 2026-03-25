Ukraine inks new energy deals with major U.S. firms

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Ukraine's state energy company, Naftogaz, has signed multiple memorandums with American partners to increase investment and reinforce the country's energy sector, as reported by Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As part of a recent Ukrainian delegation visit to the United States, the Ministry of Energy entered into a Hydrocarbon Sharing Agreement with the U.S.-based Aspect Holdings. The agreement aims to attract further investment in Ukraine’s hydrocarbon production and enhance energy security, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Naftogaz has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding with leading energy equipment manufacturer Solar Turbines. The partnership will focus on localizing service and maintenance operations in Ukraine, training Ukrainian specialists, and exploring new initiatives to reinforce Naftogaz Group’s energy resilience and autonomy.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Naftogaz and Baker Hughes, a global energy technology firm. Implementation of the agreement is expected to improve the efficiency and reliability of gas turbines and compression units in Ukraine, increase production, and optimize extraction processes.

Another memorandum links Naftogaz with the American Petroleum Institute (API), facilitating exchange of information on industry standards, certifications, technologies, and best practices in the oil and gas sector. Naftogaz experts will also participate in API standards development.

Earlier, Minister Shmyhal met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss the possibility of leveraging $1.4 billion in credit support from DFC for upgrading Ukraine’s energy equipment.

Ukraine has also received a new shipment of energy equipment from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), providing further support for the country’s energy infrastructure.

News.Az