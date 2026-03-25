Discord down: Users report major voice issues
- 26 Mar 2026 00:40
- 26 Mar 2026 00:43
- 1052893
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/discord-down-users-report-major-voice-issues Copied
Discord experienced an outage on Wednesday affecting tens of thousands of users, according to Downdetector, with many reporting issues on social media.
Most problems were related to the voice chat feature, accounting for 65% of reported issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Users trying to join voice channels faced the “Awaiting Endpoint” error, which prevented connections.
“Our team is actively investigating an issue preventing users from connecting to Discord,” the company wrote on X, acknowledging the outage.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Discord added on its outage status page that it believes the problem has been identified and that actions are being taken to restore voice traffic.
The “Awaiting Endpoint” error on Discord typically occurs when the app cannot connect to a voice server. This can be caused by network problems, server outages, or configuration glitches.
To resolve the issue, users can check for outages, restart Discord, switch voice regions, or reboot their router.
By Nijat Babayev