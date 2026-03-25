Discord down: Users report major voice issues

Most problems were related to the voice chat feature, accounting for 65% of reported issues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users trying to join voice channels faced the “Awaiting Endpoint” error, which prevented connections.

“Our team is actively investigating an issue preventing users from connecting to Discord,” the company wrote on X, acknowledging the outage.

Discord added on its outage status page that it believes the problem has been identified and that actions are being taken to restore voice traffic.

The “Awaiting Endpoint” error on Discord typically occurs when the app cannot connect to a voice server. This can be caused by network problems, server outages, or configuration glitches.