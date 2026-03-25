Ariana Afghan Airlines plane skids off runway in Kabul - VIDEO

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-400, lost directional control during its landing roll and skidded onto soft ground, according to initial reports, News.Az reports, citing Amu TV.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, the airline said. Emergency slides were deployed, and airport medical teams confirmed there were no casualties.

Fire and rescue units responded within minutes to secure the site and prevent potential hazards. Images showed the aircraft resting off the runway on dirt, with visible damage indicating possible strain to the landing gear, though the full extent of structural or engine damage has yet to be confirmed.

Ariana Afghan Boeing 737-400 veers off the runway while landing at Kabul International Airport.



The aircraft was evacuated via emergency slides. There have been no reported injuries, however the aircraft was damaged during the accident. pic.twitter.com/7vIQ7WehlE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 25, 2026

The incident temporarily disrupted operations at the airport, with some flights suspended and incoming aircraft diverted to nearby regional airports while crews worked to clear the runway and assess conditions.

In a statement, Ariana Afghan Airlines said the plane had landed safely after technical control measures were applied and that all passengers were transferred to the terminal. The airline added that an investigation into the cause is underway.

“Passenger safety is our top priority,” the airline said, noting that additional preventive measures will be implemented to avoid similar incidents in the future.