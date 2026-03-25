Swedish ski resort avalanche leaves several people stranded

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An avalanche at a well-known Swedish ski resort has trapped several people, leading to a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The avalanche came on Wednesday afternoon in Sweden’s Kiruna municipality, with ten people reportedly swept away and trapped underneath the snow, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least seven fire engines, two ambulances, and one helicopter are responding to the incident.

Swedish authorities also contacted their Norwegian counterparts to lend extra personnel and another rescue helicopter.

Officers were first alerted of the avalanche at 1:45pm local time but did not arrive at the mountain until 2:30pm, the rescue service’s command operator said.

While waiting for authorities to arrive, other people on the mountain were able to dig out five people buried under the snow.

All five people have been taken to hospital and rescue services remain at the mountain, searching for anyone else who may be trapped.

Up to ten people are thought to still be unaccounted for, line operator Engla Hansson told Stockholm-based Afronbladet.

Avalanches are not uncommon in Sweden’s steep terrain, especially around late winter and spring when warming temperatures and rain can cause wet-snow avalanches.

In the 2025–26 winter season, the country recorded about 9 avalanche deaths, according to figures compiled by Avalanches.org. Across Europe, avalanches kill around 100 people every year.

Most avalanche activity in Sweden is concentrated in the Scandinavian mountain range, particularly the Abisko and Riksgränsen areas, as well as the Kebnekaise mountains.

Last week, two Italian citizens skiing in the far north of Sweden were injured by and later died due to an avalanche powerful enough to sweep away a helicopter.

News.Az