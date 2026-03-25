Two killed in Mexico school shooting, teen arrested

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A 15-year-old student has been arrested after a deadly school shooting in Lazaro Cardenas left two female staff members dead, local authorities said.





The attack took place at the Makarenko School, where the suspect allegedly used a high-powered rifle. Authorities found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said one of the victims is believed to be a teacher, while the other worked in the school’s administrative staff. The suspect, a high school student preparing for college, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Michoacan is considered one of the country’s most violent regions due to organized crime activity, although school shootings remain rare in Mexico.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the motive behind the attack.

News.Az