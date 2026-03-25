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US dismisses Iran's claim of hitting an F-18

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US dismisses Iran's claim of hitting an F-18
Photo credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iranian allegations that a US F-18 fighter jet had been shot down.

"This information is false," CENTCOM told Anadolu.

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The denial came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck a US F-18 aircraft.

Iranian state media also aired footage purportedly showing the moment the jet was hit by air defense systems and crashed into the Indian Ocean.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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