Gas prices surge as US-Iran conflict drives oil spike

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Fuel prices across the United States have jumped sharply following an escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran, which has sent global crude oil prices soaring.

Energy analysts report that the instability in the Middle East has disrupted supply expectations, causing immediate ripple effects at the pump for American consumers, News.Az reports, citing WFSB.

Experts warn that if tensions continue to rise, motorists could see even higher prices heading into the busy summer driving season. Regional averages have already seen double-digit increases in some states as the market reacts to the heightened geopolitical risk.

News.Az