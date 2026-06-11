Air Canada extends Tel Aviv, Dubai flight suspension

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Air Canada has extended its suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Dubai until October 24, citing the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Prior to the latest update, the airline had already canceled services on both routes until September 8.

The decision means Air Canada will keep both destinations off its flight schedule for an additional period amid continuing regional instability.

News.Az