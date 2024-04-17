Gasoline output in Russia up 12.1% week-on-week on April 1-7 to 845,900 tons — statistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gasoline production by Russian refineries amounted to 845,900 tons during the week from April 8 to April 14, which is 12.1% up in comparison with the week from April 1 to April 7, according to data of the federal statistics service (Rosstat).

Gasoline production began to decline from 838,900 tons (in the week from March 4 to 10) - to 815,300 tons in the week from March 11 to 17 and to 754,600 tons from March 18 to 24. After this, a slow recovery began.

The statistics service does not provide the year-on-year dynamics of gasoline production. However, last year, in the week from April 10 to April 16, gasoline production was 839,000 tons, the statistics service says. That means that an increase in gasoline refining last week could be approximately 0.08% in annual terms.

News.Az