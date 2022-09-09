News.az
News
Rosstat
Tag:
Rosstat
Why migrants are leaving Russia and returning home
05 Sep 2025-10:00
Inflation in Russia reaches 0.16% on January 28 - February 3 — Rosstat
05 Feb 2025-23:10
Russian statistical service confirms GDP growth by 3.1% in Q3 2024
13 Dec 2024-21:43
Rosstat: Russian GDP growth decelerates to 4.0% in Q2
09 Aug 2024-21:56
Gasoline output in Russia up 12.1% week-on-week on April 1-7 to 845,900 tons — statistics
17 Apr 2024-13:51
Gas production in Russia down 8.5% in 11M 2023 — statistics
27 Dec 2023-17:58
Russia’s GDP down 0.4% in H1 2022
09 Sep 2022-16:31
