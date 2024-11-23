Gaza death toll from Israeli offensive hits 44,176

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza death toll from the Israeli offensive since October 7 has risen to 44,176, with 104,473 injured, mostly women and children. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to rescue teams, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a statement on Saturday, the Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the latest 24-hour reporting period, with 120 martyrs and 205 wounded being admitted to hospitals.Since Oct.7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been committing the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip through firing dozens of aerial and artillery shells amid a catastrophic humanitarian catastrophe due to the imposed siege.

