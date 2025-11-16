Gaza health situation deteriorates despite ceasefire, with aid supplies still blocked

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire, as Israel continues to block medical supplies and prevent patient evacuations. Recent severe weather has also destroyed temporary medical tents, further worsening conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents.

Gaza's health authorities have declared the humanitarian situation remains critically severe despite the ongoing ceasefire, citing Israel's continued blockade of essential medical supplies and prevention of patient evacuations for overseas treatment, News.Az reports citing the Yeni Safak.

Ongoing Medical Supply Blockade

Health Ministry spokesman Khalil al-Daqran stated Sunday that Israel's failure to adhere to ceasefire provisions has maintained what he described as a "disastrous" health situation throughout the coastal territory. According to ministry records, Israeli authorities have blocked approximately 16,500 patients and injured individuals from leaving Gaza for specialized medical treatment abroad, despite completion of all necessary documentation. The spokesman emphasized that crucial medicines and medical equipment continue to be denied entry through border crossings.

Weather Crisis Compounds Medical Collapse

Recent severe weather conditions have further degraded Gaza's already fragile healthcare infrastructure. Heavy rains and strong winds have destroyed numerous temporary medical points established to serve displaced civilians, with emergency tents being blown away or flooded. The storm system, which began affecting the region Friday, has left thousands of sheltering tents underwater and exposed vulnerable populations to harsh winter conditions. Meteorological services indicate the severe weather should diminish by Sunday evening.

International Appeal for Emergency Intervention

Gaza's health officials have urgently appealed to international organizations and donor countries to intervene immediately. The ministry specifically requested expedited entry of tents, mobile housing units, and construction materials to provide basic shelter for displaced families. The call emphasized the need for sustainable solutions rather than temporary measures, noting that the population continues to face catastrophic living conditions nearly two months after the ceasefire implementation.

Historical Context and Cumulative Impact

The current health crisis unfolds against the backdrop of Israel's two-year military campaign that resulted in nearly 69,200 fatalities and over 170,700 injuries since October 2023. Although the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, the territory's 2.4 million residents continue experiencing what international aid organizations describe as one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies, with reconstruction efforts hampered by ongoing restrictions on building materials.

News.Az