Gaza: UN envoy condemns deadly strike on camp

The UN Middle East envoy has condemned the Israeli Defense Forces' deadly airstrikes on a crowded area within a humanitarian zone in Gaza, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians were staying in the camp in Khan Younis, and at least 19 people were killed, according to latest media reports.“While the IDF said it struck Hamas militants who were operating in a command-and-control centre embedded inside the Humanitarian zone, I underline that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack, must be upheld at all times,” Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said in a statementOpens in new window.He emphasized that civilians must never be used as human shields.“Yet again, such actions only underscore that nowhere is safe in Gaza,” he said.The envoy repeated his call for all sides to immediately reach an agreement that will bring about the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the killing of civilians must stop, and the horrific war must end.“Ultimately, only a political path that outlines tangible, irreversible steps towards ending the occupation and establishing a two-State solution can put a durable end to the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis,” he said, noting that the UN stands ready to support all efforts towards this goal.Meanwhile, the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWAOpens in new window, reported that on Monday the Israeli army stopped a convoy heading to north Gaza to vaccinate children against polio and held it for more than eight hours, despite prior detailed coordination.UNRWA, the World Health Organization (WHOOpens in new window) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEFOpens in new window) launched a three-part campaign this month to protect more than 600,000 young children in the enclave against polio after the disease was detected in sewage samples in June.The UN convoy carried national and international staff travelling to roll out the campaign in Gaza City and northern Gaza, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Tuesday in a postOpens in new window on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.The convoy was stopped at gun point just after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint with threats to detain UN staff. Heavy damage was caused by bulldozers to the UN armoured vehicles.Mr. Lazzarini noted that while all staff and the convoy were released and back safe at base, he was unsure whether the polio campaign would be able to take place in northern Gaza on Tuesday.“This significant incident is the latest in a series of violations against UN staff including shootings at convoys and arrests by the Israeli Armed Forces at checkpoints despite prior notification,” he said.“UN Staff must be allowed to undertake their duties in safety and be protected at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law. Gaza is no different.”

