Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 42.4 mln cubic meters per day, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 42.4 mln cubic meters for May 18. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.The volume also stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on May 17.

News.Az