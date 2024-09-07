Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.1 mln cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.1 mln cubic meters as of September 7. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," the company representative told reporters.

News.Az