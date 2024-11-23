Gazprombank’s UnionPay cards no longer serviced in several countries
@Gazprombank
Banks in a number of countries have stopped servicing UnionPay cars issued by Russia’s Gazprombank, News.az reports citing TASS.
Here are the key facts about the situation.
Stoppage of servicing
- TASS correspondents reported from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Vietnam, Thailand, Tunis, Uzbekistan, South Africa, South Korea that local banks have stopped servicing UnionPay card issued by Russia’s Gazprombank.
- When attempting to withdraw money from an ATM, a warning is issued that a technical error has occurred or that the card is not serviced by this bank.
- The same happens both with ATMs of government banks and Turkey’s private financial structure, as well as banks with foreign capital.
- Service denial applies to Gazprom’s both corporate and individual UnionPay cards.
Background
- On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which targets dozens of individuals and legal entities. This time, Gazprombank, which was not previously subject to sanctions, has also been hit by the restrictions.
- The credit organization on Thursday notified its clients that problems with UnionPay cards were reported from abroad and recommended to hurry to withdraw funds from these cards.
- On Friday, Gazprombank remover the UnionPay card from the list of cards it offers for issuance on its website.
- The bank has reassured its clients that its cards, including of foreign payment systems, will continue to be accepted throughout Russia.
