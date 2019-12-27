George Michael’s sister found dead on Christmas Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas Day, police have said, three years to the day since the singer’s death.

The hairdresser, aged 55, was found by her older sister, Yioda, on the evening of 25 December, The Guardian reports.

The Metropolitan police said they were called by the London ambulance service shortly after 7.30 pm on Wednesday to reports of the sudden death of a woman. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement through their lawyer, Panayiotou’s family said: “We can confirm that very tragically, Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time.”

Michael, who rose to fame in the 1980s as part of duo Wham!, died at his home on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

