George Russell beats Verstappen to pole in thrilling Canadian GP qualifying

George Russell took his sixth career pole and second in a row at the Canadian Grand Prix. (Photo: Shawn Thew/AFP)

Mercedes driver George Russell set up a blockbuster front row at the Canadian Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen to pole position.

Russell left it until the very last moment of qualifying to pip the world champion's quickest time by 0.16 seconds.

Verstappen had briefly held the top spot having edged championship leader Oscar Piastri moments earlier.

Russell's lap means he will start in front of Verstappen just two weeks on from their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen angrily drove into the side of Russell's car in Barcelona, a move he later admitted "was not right."

The clash left Verstappen on the verge of a one-race ban, as it moved him to 11 penalty points, one away from the limit.

News.Az