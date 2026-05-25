Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 - VIDEO

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Daniel Suarez claimed the biggest victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday night, winning a deeply emotional and rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The triumph carried immense weight for Suarez, arriving just three days after the sudden and shocking death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Busch, 41, passed away from severe pneumonia and sepsis, leaving the entire motorsports community mourning, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Suarez, who drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports early in his career, credited his former mentor for keeping his racing dreams alive during tough times.

"Kyle, he was special," a tearful Suarez said after the race. "I was doing this for Kyle, for Samantha, for Brexton and Lennix and for all of his family."

Daniel Suarez climbs out in Victory Lane. A little gaffe as his Kyle Busch hat actually fell off his first attempt to climb out



Should also be noted that Suarez has now moved to 10th in the Cup points standings. https://t.co/frw7VERib8 pic.twitter.com/SaiNPN43EX — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) May 25, 2026

The milestone victory makes Suarez the first Mexican-born driver to win the crown jewel event. It marks his third career Cup Series win and his first since the 2024 season.

Suarez and his No. 7 Chevrolet team secured the win through a bold strategy call, taking just two tires during a late-race pit stop. The gamble paid off as Suarez managed to hold off the dominant Joe Gibbs Racing duos of Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin through a pair of intense restarts.

Before the field could complete the final stretch, the sky opened up, drenching the track with just 27 laps remaining. NASCAR officials quickly called the race, freezing Suarez in the lead. Bell finished second, followed by Hamlin in third.

The pre-race atmosphere was heavily dedicated to Busch’s legacy. NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway painted his signature and No. 8 on the frontstretch grass, while drivers carried special decals on their cars. Richard Childress Racing temporarily retired Busch's iconic No. 8 car, allowing Austin Hill to drive a No. 33 entry in his place. RCR plans to keep the No. 8 sidelined until Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, is old enough to pilot it.

The grueling, high-stakes race also saw major title contenders bow out early. Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Hamlin won the opening stages, but heavy attrition shook up the field. Chase Elliott’s day ended early after a hard hit into the wall on Lap 90, while defending race winner Ross Chastain was knocked out in an 81-lap crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

News.Az