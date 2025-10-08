Georgia and Kuwait to create joint committee for economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian government has revealed plans to strengthen its economic ties with Kuwait by establishing a Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation.

A decree signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on September 29 authorizes the start of negotiations with Kuwait to formalize the initiative through Memorandum of Understanding, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Today.

The committee will serve as a platform to enhance collaboration in trade, investment and other main economic areas.

The move follows Kobakhidze’s February 2025 meeting with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Ahmed Al Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, where both leaders discussed opportunities in tourism, real estate and energy. Georgia presented its growing tourism sector and liberal business climate as promising entry points for Kuwaiti investors.

Despite limited trade activity between the two countries, recent data shows modest growth. From January to August 2025, bilateral trade reached $1.58 million, up from $1.02 million a year earlier. Exports from Georgia accounted for nearly all trade, dominated by live sheep and goats, foundry materials and medical instruments. Imports from Kuwait totaled just $34,100, primarily passenger vehicles and metal products.

Tourism connections have weakened slightly, with Kuwaiti visits to Georgia falling by 14.6% in the first half of 2025. Kuwait also remains absent from Georgia’s list of foreign direct investors.

