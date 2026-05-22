Pashinyan says Georgia key to Armenia–EU ties

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Georgia plays a “key role” in Armenia’s relations with the European Union, expressing concern over tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels and voicing hope for their normalisation.

“Georgia plays a very important and key role in Armenia–EU relations, and we are very concerned about the current situation. We believe this situation should be resolved,” Pashinyan told journalists, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

At the same time, he stressed that Armenia’s relations with Georgia are not dependent on its ties with other countries or international organisations.

“Of course, these relations are of a strategic, long-term, historical, brotherly nature and will remain so in the future. There can simply be no other scenario,” he said.

His remarks come after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Brussels was attempting to drive a wedge between Tbilisi and Yerevan through comparisons and political contrasts, adding that such efforts “will not succeed.”

News.Az