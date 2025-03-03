Georgia assumes GUAM chairmanship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 17th session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, chaired by the Head of the Azerbaijan Parliament delegation to the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, took place on Monday in an online format, with parliamentary delegations from all GUAM Member States participating.

According to the organization’s official website, the Parliamentary Assembly provided information on the current situation in the GUAM region and around it, took note of the sectoral cooperation in a diverse range of areas in the GUAM framework, News.Az reports.

The Parliamentary Assembly reaffirmed its full support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all GUAM Member States within their internationally recognized borders

The Parliamentary Assembly decided to transfer the Chairmanship of the GUAM PA to Georgia.

The session was preceded by the Meeting of the Bureau of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly.

The delegations adopted the Final Communique of the GUAM PA Session.

