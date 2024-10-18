Georgia lost 121 million euros in aid from current EU programs

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, warned that if Georgia halts its EU accession process, the country stands to lose all EU financial assistance, after already forfeiting 121 million euros in aid, News.Az reports citing Interpressnews .

Speaking on the consequences of Georgia's potential shift away from European integration, Paweł Herczyński highlighted that the decision to cut financial aid was made some time ago, with data released last week confirming that Georgia had already lost 121 million euros in aid from current EU programs."Georgia lost EU aid in the amount of 121 million euros, and this applies only to current aid programs," Herczyński said. He further cautioned that if the country's political trajectory does not change, it risks losing even more."If Georgians decide by voting not to continue with the EU membership, Georgia will lose all the financial assistance directed before the accession and all the funds that EU members, particularly those with lower levels of economic development, currently receive," he added.Herczyński emphasized that EU membership is a pathway to peace, stability, development, and prosperity, but ultimately, the decision rests with the Georgian people. "You decide the future of your country, you decide where you want Georgia to be," he concluded.

