Georgia marks World Down Syndrome Day

Georgia is joining in the annual, global social campaign to mark World Down Syndrome Day today.

United under the traditional motto of the day – "Friends don't count chromosomes” – Georgian parliament members took photos with brightly coloured socks to join in the "Lots of Socks” campaign which seeks to contribute to raising awareness over the syndrom and promote inclusiveness of people living with the genetic disorder, according to agenda.ge.

Today, the world is observing International Down Syndrome Day. It is a day that reminds us that there are people living by our side who are equal, full-fledged and dignified members of our society”, Parliamentary Chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze believes that all members of society should ensure the equal involvement of peoplewith Down syndrome and their full participation in the everyday activities.

We are equal! We, the politicians, are your friends. On my personal behalf and on behalf of my colleagues I would like to reiterate that ‘friends do not count chromosomes”, Kobakhidze said, stressing that each and every citizen should contribute to raising public awareness to prevent stereotypical approaches and discrimination against people with Down syndrome on all levels.

Yesterday Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and his wife Maka Chichua hosted people with Down syndrome, guided their guests through the Presidential Palace and took photos.

In 2011, the United Nations (UN) recognised March 21 as the World Down Syndrome Day. The date was selected as a reminder that Down syndrome is a result of an extra copy of chromosome 21.

Every year on this day, various activities and events are organised in countries across the world as a way to raise awareness of Down syndrome.

People across the world can choose their own activities to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is and what it means to have Down syndrome.

