Belgium, Spain commit €1B and F-16s to Ukraine

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Belgium and Spain have each pledged €1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, including additional F-16 fighter jets and spare parts for the Ukrainian armed forces, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after talks with Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken and Spain's Margarita Robles.

“Belgium is providing €1 billion in defense aid to Ukraine this year, confirming plans to supply additional F-16 fighters along with spare parts for existing aircraft. Spain will also allocate €1 billion to support Ukraine in 2024,” Fedorov wrote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The three countries have also synchronized their efforts on critical cooperation areas: strengthening air defense systems, developing drone capabilities, and coordinating on the “Czech initiative” to supply Ukraine’s front lines with long-range artillery.

Fedorov highlighted that discussions also focused on expanding collaboration between the defense industries of the three countries, particularly via the European SAFE mechanism.

“We’re ready to present a roster of manufacturers able to cooperate with Spanish companies. Ukraine has also offered Spain opportunities to test drones in combat conditions,” Fedorov added.

Meanwhile, none of the F-16s promised by Norway have yet made it to Ukraine.

News.Az