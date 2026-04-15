Pope lands in Cameroon as separatists announce three-day truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Cameroon on Wednesday with a message of peace for the separatist region and to hold talks with President Paul Biya, the 93-year-old leader who secured an eighth term in a controversial election last year.

Separatists in the country announced a three-day pause in fighting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Vatican says fighting corruption in the mineral-rich country and insisting on the correct uses of political authority are expected to be themes of Leo’s visit, which starts in Yaounde, the capital.

Leo has travelled from Algeria, the first stop on his four-nation Africa tour.

News.Az